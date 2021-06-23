Cabela’s offering cash incentives for new hires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cabela’s in Huntsville is hiring and offering a major cash incentive if you act fast.

The outdoor retailer is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for new employees hired by July 1.

New hires will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days.

Team members also receive:

Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Apply at www.cabelas.com/careers and select the Huntsville location. Contact Cabela’s at (256) 517-7200 with questions.