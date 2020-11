UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the intersection of Airport Road and Balmoral Drive was reopened by 9:30 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police closed the intersection of Airport Road and Balmoral Drive just after 8:00 Monday morning because of a wreck.

Multiple emergency crews responded to a call of a multi-vehicle wreck. Four vehicles were involved.

The wreck happened on Airport Road just east of the intersection.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area.

