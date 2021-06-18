Businesses remain committed to Huntsville, Madison County despite COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses remain committed to staying in Huntsville.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce did a survey throughout late March and into early April seeking input from local businesses regarding their response to the pandemic.

A staggering 84 percent of the 150 companies who responded said they do not plan to reduce physical office space in Madison County.

37 percent said all workers have returned to working on-site as of April 15, when the survey closed.

68 percent said the area’s infrastructure, such as fiber-optic internet, telecommunication services, transportation, and hospitals, contributed to their success.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a return-to-work plan, 66 percent had no plans to require the shots, 24 percent were undecided, and 10 percent plan to require workers get the shots.

The survey was done in collaboration with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle’s office, and the Mayor’s technology initiatives (GEO Huntsville, Energy Huntsville, Cyber Huntsville, and Bio Huntsville) and Exemplar City, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to educating local governments on using technology effectively.

The Chamber will be hosting a Zoom call on Tuesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. to inform the larger community about the survey results, as well as soliciting additional feedback from local businesses.

Register for the Zoom call here.