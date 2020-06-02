Businesses boarded up ahead of Wednesday’s protest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The owner of a building housing several businesses on Clinton Row was boarding up windows Tuesday afternoon, in advance of another protest Wednesday of George Floyd’s death.

The owner told WHNT News 19 he supports the protests, but he also wants to protect his tenants’ businesses from protestors who might take things too far.

Monday evening’s protest over Floyd’s death was mostly peaceful. Huntsville police said they fired gas into a group after they refused to leave at the protest’s conclusion.