Businesses anticipate opening following stay at home order expiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey is expected to release her plan to begin slowly reopening the state of Alabama following the expiration of her stay at home order this Thursday.

The governor’s office says they have been working with state health officials to firm up a timetable to “gradually phase in business” across the state. Local businesses that have been closed are among those highly anticipating that announcement.

“I stand by Governor Ivey having some restraint these past few days to really get an understanding of where the numbers are so all of this effort that we’ve all made will long term pay off,” said Townhouse Galleries manager Karen Thomas.

Karen Thomas works at Townhouse Galleries. She says the boutique style furniture store is making preparations for when they can reopen.

“We’ve had hand sanitizing stations installed in the fronts of the stores as customers would enter and of course all of our staff would be wearing masks and gloves,” said Thomas.

And while social distancing won’t be an issue for businesses like Townhouse Galleries, what about restaurants? Melt Huntsville says they already have a plan.

“We kind of anticipate keeping our tables six feet apart. Everything on the tables will be disposable, throw everything away before the next guest would be seated. Wipe down, all that stuff,” said Melt Manager Geni Sullivan.

Geni Sullivan says Melt is highly anticipating the announcement from Governor Ivey on Tueday and hopes restaurants are in the first phase of reopening.

“We’re anticipating, maybe that’s us being optimistic, but we are anticipating that maybe by Friday we can get back to normal. Maybe even Monday,” said Sullivan.

Both Thomas and Sullivan say their businesses are prepared to follow guidelines from state officials and do whatever it takes to open and keep their guests and employees healthy.

The governor’s news conference with the latest plans to reopen the state is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Be sure to tune in and watch on WHNT News 19, on WHNT.com or our news app.