Bryant Bank makes $100k donation to UAH nursing program

Bryant Bank President, Ken Watson (center) presented a check to College of Nursing. Receiving the gift are Dr. Amy Lanz, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Programs and Dr. Karen Frith, Dean College of Nursing. (Michael Mercier/UAH).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville received a $100,000 gift from Bryant Bank. The gift is part of a pledge Bryant Bank made to donate $3 million over 30 years to the university.

The donations support a College of Nursing scholarship plan called the “Early Promotion into the UAH Nursing Program,” otherwise known as EPNP.

EPNP was created in 2014 and it’s an honors program offered by the College of Nursing to highly qualified students who enter UAH as freshmen and declare as nursing majors. The program provides students an opportunity to have, “enriched freshman and sophomore years in the UAH Honors College in preparation for admittance into upper-division nursing coursework,” according to a press release.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to continue to support UAH and the College of Nursing, as well as helping to provide qualified nursing professionals to our community,” Ken Watson, Bryant Bank Huntsville Market President said in a statement.

As of 2022, Bryant Bank has donated $800,000 over eight years to the nursing program.