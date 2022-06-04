HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Firefighters from two departments in Huntsville tackled a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue were called to a brush fire around 2:15 p.m/ pm Saturday in the area of Maple Leaf Drive and Stone Hill Drive in Huntsville.

Courtesy of Moore’s Mill Vol. Fire Rescue Facebook

Responders quickly ran into the field to help contain the fire and to stop it from reaching any houses in the area. Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department was able to provide support and brush trucks as well.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. If you are interested in joining the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, you can check out their website.