Brother of inmate killed in Madison County Jail requests release, awaits judge’s decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There has been another twist in an unusual jail saga that left a Madison County inmate dead.

Tuesday Judge Chris Comer held a motion hearing for Hasaan Erskine, brother, and codefendant of Terran Burt, who died after a jail fight earlier this month.

Erskine’s defense attorney Brian Clark, filed a motion last week asking that he be released on electronic monitoring.

Clark cited his client believed his brother was the victim of a gang attack and he feared for his life.

Judge Comer allowed Erskine to address the court. However, Erskine did not express that fear. Instead, he said he had grown depressed after losing his brother and being moved into an isolated cell.

Erskine said ultimately he’d like to be home with his mother who is battling cancer, but if the judge denied the motion for release he’d prefer to be moved back into the jail’s general population.

Judge Comer also allowed comments from Erskine’s mother.

She explained she was unsure of her fate with the disease, is working to bury one son and she’s scared to lose another.

The state followed the mother’s sentiments with condolences but reminded the court that those factors are not what the system uses to determine a case.

The prosecution also acknowledged Erskine had already been released on the monitoring program once before but did not meet drug testing or check-in requirements and said he also caught another charge while he was out.

While the judge said we should expect his ruling shortly after the hearing Tuesday morning, the ruling has yet to come down.

This is a developing story. We will continue monitoring the status of the case.