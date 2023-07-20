By now, everyone knows about (and quite possibly tired of hearing about) Pickleball, but have you ever heard of Broomball? (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — By now, everyone knows about (and quite possibly tired of hearing about) Pickleball, but have you ever heard of Broomball?

The Huntsville Ice Sports Center announced the game everyone loves is back, and there’s no better time to hit the rink than in the thick of summer – especially with temps reaching over 100 degrees!

A Broomball Open House is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 7:50 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. Ages 12 and older are invited to play and tickets are $10 each.

Organizers say helmets and sticks will be provided for players, along with ice cream served rinkside. There will also be games at halftime with a chance to win prizes!

If it still doesn’t sound quite like your kind of game, an event on Saturday, July 22 might suit you better. Brewball will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., with helmet and sticks again provided. This event is obviously for ages 21 and older, tickets are $20 each.

Draft beer and pizza will be served after the game.

To sign up for either event or to learn more about Broomball, check out the ice center’s event calendar here.