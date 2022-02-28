HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Country music’s best-selling duo of all time have announced when they’ll be stopping by in the Rocket City.

Brooks & Dunn is scheduled to play at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center (VBC) in the Propst Arena on Friday, May 13 as part of the REBOOT Tour 2022.

Tickets go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m. at the VBC Box Office or online here. Reserved seats range from $25.75 to $145.75. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is also added to each ticket.

The 2020 tour under the same name had to be rescheduled for the following year due to COVID. This year’s tour includes other country artists Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade.

Kicking off in Evansville, IN on May 5, the nationwide tour will make stops in cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn have curated a stacked lineup across the run with openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more.

For a full list of tour dates, visit their website here.