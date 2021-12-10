Bridge work on Old Madison Pike impacting traffic Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parts of Research Park Boulevard and Old Madison Pike will be closed Monday night into Tuesday morning as work continues on the Old Madison Pike bridge.

Between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and 5:30 a.m. December 14 new girders will be installed on the bridge, weather permitting.

That night northbound traffic on Research Park Boulevard will be down to a single lane and the northbound ramp to Old Madison Pike will be closed.

Traffic on Old Madison Pike will be stopped in both directions for 15-minute intervals as the girders are unloaded.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.