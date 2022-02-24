HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Main Event will host grand opening ceremonies for its first Alabama location on Friday, February 25 at Bridge Street in Huntsville.

The ribbon cutting for the 50,000 square-foot facility is set for 11 a.m. with the grand opening at 12 p.m. Main Event is located at 6884 Governors West in Huntsville near Panera Bread.

The first 200 guests at Main Event will be able to play laser tag for free.

According to a news release, Main Event offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, virtual reality, arcade games, billiards and more. The business also features a full-service menu that includes beer, burgers, pizza, and wings.