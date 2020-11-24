Bridge Street preparing for Black Friday with safety in mind

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This year has been unusual, and as we head into the holiday shopping season it’s not clear exactly what Black Friday will look like in stores.

Local retailers are preparing and trying to create a safe environment for holiday shoppers who choose to head into the stores.

At Bridge Street, they already have everything set up for the Christmas season – the tree, lights, music, and events such as a Santa photo booth.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is going to be spaced out and split up so that people can get into the spirit but also feel safe.

When it comes to shopping trends, Cotton, Inc. did a survey and found that around 32 percent of people have already started their holiday shopping in November and 48 percent of people plan to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Safety is of course a concern for many shoppers as they consider whether to shop in person or online.

Stores at Bridge Street require masks, some make you sanitize while you shop, and they have limited capacity. So when you show up to the really popular stores, it’s likely you’ll wait in a line outside.

There are also many local businesses at Bridge Street, so don’t forget them on Small Business Saturday.