Bridge Street hosts school supply drive benefiting Free 2 Teach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville will host a two-week school supply drive for Free 2 Teach, a local nonprofit organization, from July 16 through July 31.

All supplies donated during this two-week event will directly benefit Free 2 Teach’s efforts to assist Madison County’s public school teachers who shop for free for their students and classrooms.

This year, the most needed supplies include Crayola makers, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, graph paper, student scissors, glue sticks, and pencil boxes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bridge Street,” said Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling. “The impact of Free 2 Teach is two-fold: we are able to support teachers and equip children. This July we will have 1,200 teachers shopping with us and will continue to host tecaher shoppers throughout the year.”

Bridge Street retailers participating in the drive include Athleta, J. Jill, Kendra Scott, Mountain High Outfitters, Orvis, Soma, Urban Cookhouse, and the Bridge Street Management Office.

“Bridge Street loves finding ways to give back to the community and education,” said Haley Buie, Marketing Manager for Bridge Street Town Centre. “We are excited to support our local teachers, through Free 2 Teach, as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”

In order to raise awareness of the school supply drive, guests are encouraged to post a selfie at the donation bin using the hashtag #B2SwithBridgeStreet for a chance to win a $250 gift card to one of the participating retailers listed above.

To learn more about how to support Free 2 Teach, click here.