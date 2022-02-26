MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County Public Works will be inspecting bridges over three different bodies of water next week, weather permitting.

On Monday, February 28, the Zierdt Road bridge over Barren Fork Creek (just north of Beadle Lane SW) will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 a.m. Inspections are also scheduled on these roads, which all cross different portions of the Flint River:

Joe Quick Road

Riverton Road

Winchester Road

Oscar Patterson Road

Ryland Pike

Inspections are scheduled to continue on Tuesday, March 1. Crews will reduce traffic on Old Highway 431 bridge and Butler Mill Road at the Paint Rock River to one lane starting at 9 a.m. Inspections are also scheduled for additional Flint River crossings:

Brownsboro Road

Little Cove Road

Big Cove Road

Hobbs Island Road

Public Works asked drivers to avoid the areas if possible during the inspections. If driving through the area, use extreme caution while workers are present.