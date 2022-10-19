HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Breeze Airways has announced it will now offer flights to Orlando, Fl and Charleston, SC out of Huntsville International Airport.

The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop flights to Orlando and one-stop, no-plane change flights to Charleston in March.

Flights for both cities will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze said one-way flights to Orlando will be available starting at $49 while flights to Charleston will start at $69. Flights can be booked in both Breezes Nice and Nicer packages.

While service to Orlando and Charleston will not start until March 2, tickets are already available on Breeze’s website.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze began service in May 2021 and operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.