ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour has announced new stops in Alabama, including a few right here in the Tennessee Valley.

The tour includes 151 total stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. The Braves won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros last November. It was the team’s first World Series win since 1995, and their fourth in franchise history.

These stops will provide fans with an opportunity to take photos with the trophy as well as programming of the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more!

The newly announced dates include:

Cooper Riverside Park in Mobile: May 13 at 3 p.m.

May 13 at 3 p.m. Opera House in Dothan: May 15 at 1 p.m.

May 15 at 1 p.m. Academy Sports + Outdoors in Madison: June 23 at 4 p.m.

June 23 at 4 p.m. U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville: June 24 at 10 a.m.

June 24 at 10 a.m. Heritage Park in Cullman: June 26 at 2 p.m.

Previously, the Atlanta Braves announced the tour would stop in Albertville at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Other Alabama stops include Tuskegee, Troy, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham.

The 2022 Braves World Champions Trophy Tour began on February 15, and is expected to continue through the summer. More dates can be found here.