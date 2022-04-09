(WHNT) – Students from two North Alabama Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are showing the best of what the area has to offer.

Students from both Oakwood University and Alabama A&M University have advanced to the Round of 8 in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge – an academic competition between HBCUs nationwide. The Challenge brings together teams of four students from participating universities and pits them in head-to-head competition with questions about history, science, literature, religion, math, the arts, pop culture, and sports.

Beyond the question round, students are challenged to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide variety of topics, while also developing leadership and collaboration skills – both amongst themselves and students from other HBCUs and Challenge alumni.

Both universities will compete in the competition Sunday, April 10, which will be streamed on the HCASC YouTube channel.

Oakwood will compete against Dillard University, an HBCU based in New Orleans, at 5 p.m., with Alabama A&M competing against a famous HBCU from Alabama – Tuskegee University – at 6 p.m.

Winners will advance to the Round of 4 Monday, with those winners advancing to the finals – a best 2-out-of-3 competition – Tuesday.