HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama (BGCNAL) unveiled the plans for a new flagship facility in North Huntsville on Tuesday.

A 56,000-square-foot facility on 14 acres of land, located at 3911 Pulaski Pike Northwest, is set to be renovated into a “thriving club environment and center for advancement,” for the BGCNAL.

The organization showcased the plans for the transformation at a”Renovation Reveal” Tuesday, stating the new facility would have a large impact in continuing its mission as the first BGCNAL physical location in the Rocket City.

“This is a place we have always wanted to be in North Huntsville. We serve North Huntsville, but we don’t have a flagship place or a club in North Huntsville. We bus kids to our other facilities,” said Patrick Wynn, president of the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. “So, for the Boys and Girls Club to have a location, a physical location in North Huntsville, I think it’s going to be transformational for our city.”

(Photo: Sean Collier, News 19)

(Photo: Sean Collier, News 19)

(Photo: Sean Collier, News 19)

(Photo: Sean Collier, News 19)

Key features of the facility include a first-class STEM suite, a Meta smart gym, an 800-seat auditorium, specialized classrooms and a workforce development and college & career center. The new facility will serve over 1,000 young people ages 5-18 every year.

Meta announced that they would be making a $300,000 donation to aid in the development of the facility.

“Meta is committed to investing in communities by supporting organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs and initiatives like the Smart Gym because we believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to pursue a great future,” said Katie Comer, Head of Data Center Community Development, North America.

Mayor Tommy Battle, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, representatives from Meta and Redstone Federal Credit Union and other community, business and legislative leaders attended the “Renovation Reveal” event on Tuesday.

Renovations on the building are scheduled to begin this Fall, as BGCNAL promises to “deliver one-of-a-kind experiences and opportunities to a generation of children and teens, marking the beginning of a new future for North Huntsville and North Alabama.”