HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuesday was an exciting day for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama!

A major donation at the tail-end of a fundraising campaign is making it possible for the organization to move forward with construction on a new club off of Pulaski Pike.

Huntsville area businessman and community supporter, Frank J. Williams, donated $1 million to the project.

“It speaks for itself to see that many zeroes, right,” said Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama President, Patrick Wynn.

The organization has been fundraising for the new club since it announced the project in October of 2022. However, according to Wynn, the donation came in in the eleventh hour.

“He [Frank J. Williams] came through for us, so we’re very excited to have that final gift to take us over to reach our financial goal,” Wynn told News 19.

The new club will officially be named the Frank J. Williams Boys & Girls Club in honor of Williams and his generous donation.

Rendering of the new Frank J. Williams Boys & Girls Club.

Williams told News 19 that he believes in the work that the Boys & Girls Club does for the community.

“The organization has made a difference in the lives of young folks in the Madison and Huntsville area, so I’ve decided to continue that to help change the generational poverty of our community,” Williams told News 19. “I want to make a difference as a leader.”

The new club will be located at 3911 Pulaski Pike in north Huntsville. In 2022, Whitesburg Baptist Church donated its old building at that location to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama for the project.

The building will undergo a full renovation, including a change in the façade. It will have state-of-the-art features like a STEM suite, a smart gym sponsored by Meta, a workforce development and college & career center.

Frank J. Williams is pictured on the far left of the picture, next to 2023 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year member, Mariangely Ponce-Rivera.

“We want to team up with a corporate partners, and they can introduce kids to different careers they might be interested in,” Wynn said.

“There are about 4,600 school aged kids in north Huntsville that don’t have access to a structured after school program like Boys & Girls Club,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be a model that can be transformational for Huntsville.”

Wynn said it is important to have a facility that reflects the faces of the community.

“The kids that we serve, the kids look like Frank and I, and so when kids can come into this facility and see somebody that looks like them, and the building is named in their honor, I think that’s going to be motivational for kids” Wynn added.

The new club was announced in October of 2022. Originally, the plan was to have it open by the fall of 2023.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Now that the funding is in place, Wynn said they plan to officially hire a contractor later this week. He said construction will get started in January of 2024, and it is expected to last 10 to 12 months.

The 2023 Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama Youth of the Year winner, Mariangely Ponce-Rivera and Alabama House Minority Leader, Anthony Daniels also spoke at the naming ceremony.