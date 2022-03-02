HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama awarded one high school student with a $20,000 scholarship on Wednesday. The scholarship comes as a prize for winning the Youth of the Year Award.

The winner of the award was selected from three finalists, all from different Boys & Girls Clubs across the region. The three finalists were Jamarion Willie-Hughes, Ckhylar Kelly, and Mariangely Ponce-Rivera.

The three finalists all had to give a speech to everyone in attendance at the award ceremony, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, and a panel of judges. The speech was the final part of the submission from each of them. The finalists also had to provide transcripts, volunteer work, and go over their future goals.

The panel selected high school sophomore, Jamarion Willie-Hughes as the winner. Willie-Hughes has accomplished a lot already. He boasts a 3.6 GPA, plays on the varsity basketball team, and has his own cooking line.

News 19 spoke with Willie-Hughes after learning of his win. “It’s such a blessing, not a lot of people get this opportunity, so it’s such a blessing,” Willie-Hughes said.

During his speech, he reflected on his time with the Boys & Girls club throughout his life. He said the adults at the club set a great example for him, and the interactions have kept him from giving in to peer pressure.

News 19 also spoke with Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama President, Patrick Wynn. Wynn said award day is the “best day of the year” for the club. He said he enjoys seeing the youth grow into such strong and smart individuals.

“A lot of times, we don’t get to hear these stories about the good things that are happening with young people,” Wynn told News 19. “There is a lot of doom and gloom about our future, but our country is in good hands. We’ve got a lot of bright young people.”

The three finalists were selected from a group of 7 young leaders from across north Alabama. Each semi-finalist represented a different Boys & Girls Club from our region. The 7 semi-finalists were:

Temperance Ricks

Bradley Sean Fillers

Tykaria Potter

Mariangely Ponce-Rivera

Colby Polius

Ckhylar Kelly

Jamarion L. Willie-Hughes

All seven semi-finalists for the Youth of the Year award. Winner, Jamarion Willie-Hughes is in the center, in the blue suit.

Now that Jamarion Willie-Hughes won the Youth of the Year award for North Alabama, he’ll move on to the regional competition. He could then move on to the statewide competition and national competition.

The Boys & Girls Club has been honoring students with the Youth of the Year award since 1947.