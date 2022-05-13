HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A bounce house tipped over at one Huntsville elementary school Friday.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams said the bounce house tipped over at Providence Elementary during the school’s field day and students were inside the bounce house at the time.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that a few children had very minor injuries, described as “abrasions.” Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams initially told News 19 there were no injuries, but later confirmed a couple of students had scuffed knees after the bounce house tipped.

Webster said HEMSI didn’t take any of the children to the hospital.