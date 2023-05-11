HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Botanical Garden is inviting you to ‘flutter on over’ to the Purdy Butterfly House this weekend to see the butterflies return.

They will hold the first two butterfly releases of 2023 on Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m.

Guests of all ages can enjoy safely releasing live butterflies into the Purdy Butterfly House. There will be a brief presentation about butterflies and their habitat during the event.

Then, attendees will be able to take part in the “safe restoration of the indoor butterfly population” as they release them back into the butterfly house. Each butterfly release takes about 30 minutes.

More release dates are scheduled for the next several months if you can’t make it this weekend.

You can sign up for this weekend’s event or any of the other release dates on the garden’s website, and they advise you to keep in mind that registration is required and space for these events is limited.

Tickets are $8 for ‘Garden Members‘. As for non-members, tickets for children under 2 are $8, children 3-15 years of age pay $20, and adult tickets are $25.

The garden is located at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW Huntsville, AL 35805.