HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville book lovers, the new Books-A-Million (BAM!) opened its doors!

The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.

Customers will find a fresh, modern interior and shelves stocked with a range of books, journals, board games, puzzles and toys.

You can find ‘Best Sellers’ as soon as you walk in the front door. (Photo: WHNT)

BAM! was at the North Memorial Parkway location for more than 25 years, but relocated due to redevelopment in the area.

The South Memorial Parkway location is at Academy Plaza near Aldi and Academy Sports + Outdoors, across from Cracker Barrel.

The new storefront is located next to Pet Supplies Plus off of South Memorial Parkway. (Photo: WHNT)

To celebrate the move, BAM! Huntsville will hold a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitors will enjoy snacks, giveaways and kid-friendly activities such as face-painting and a balloon artist.

Arguably the most exciting part, Santa Claus will also be making a special trip to Huntsville to meet and greet with kids and read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas! Santa will visit from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests will receive a 10% discount on purchases of $40 or more, during the event.

Children’s favorites including books, toys and puzzles are located in the ‘Kids-A-Million’ section. (Photo: WHNT) Children’s favorites including books, toys and puzzles are located in the ‘Kids-A-Million’ section. (Photo: WHNT)

The new Huntsville location is the second BAM! recently opened in North Alabama. The bookstore opened a Decatur location in August.

“We are thrilled to be back in the Huntsville community and reunite with our wonderful customers,” Distract Manager Carla Hawkins said in a statement.

The new Books-A-Million Huntsville is located at 2900 Memorial Parkway SE. You can follow BAM! on social media for the latest updates and info: @BAMHuntsville.