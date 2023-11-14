HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged in connection to an August shooting on Bonnell Drive is set to face a grand jury.

Tye’ Deshun Stevens is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of D’Asia Monique Morris and Sequoiya Mone’e Lamar.

Stevens appeared in front of a Madison County Judge on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

According to court records, probable cause was found and the case is being handed over to a grand jury.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29 where Morris and Lamar were both found fatally shot, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevens in Anniston on September 5.