HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you in need of a job? Boeing is hiring.

The company is looking for experienced engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality professionals in the Rocket City, and will be hosting an in-person career fair on Tuesday, May 24.

To receive an invite with information on location and times, potential candidates should apply for an open position on Boeing’s website. Boeing will review applications and follow up with more information. Hiring managers will be on-site at the career fair and some candidates may be eligible for on-the-spot interviews.

Some positions even offer a sign-on bonus.