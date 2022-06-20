HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a four-year agreement, the world’s largest aerospace company and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund are renewing their partnership to support and develop future technical talent.

In a press release, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners officially announced an $8 million investment in the future technical workforce through a partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

President and CEO of Defense, Space & Security for Boeing, Ted Colbert, believes prioritizing equity, diversity and inclusion, will be vital to achieving better business outcomes.

“Strategic partnerships, like those with HBCUs and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, help create a space where students can flourish – and they establish a talent pipeline that is vital to future innovation across the aerospace industry and here at Boeing,” said Colbert.

Since establishing the award-winning partnership in 2018, Boeing has quadrupled intern hiring through priority partner HBCUs and extended the company’s reach to more than 6,800 HBCU students. The partnership has been vital to Boeing’s commitment to racial equity and improving the representation of Black talent within the company.

“The Boeing l TMCF HBCU investment represents what we deem as best practice for companies who are committed to DEI. Through this partnership, Boeing has made a deep and long-term commitment to HBCUs and the talented students that attend them. We’re excited about the continued success of the collaboration,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The investment will fund scholarships, internships, on-campus engagements and immersive “boot camp” programs that will introduce students to Boeing’s culture and career paths.

Amongst the many TMCF university partners receiving support from Boeing includes North Alabama’s own Alabama A&M University.

The Boeing l TMCF partnership renewal will support campus recruitment initiatives, career immersion activities, TMCF Leadership Institute programming, and student scholarships at HBCUs through 2026.

To learn more about The Boeing l TMCF HBCU scholar program and participating universities, visit the TMFC’s homepage.