Boeing employees in Huntsville 3D printing reusable face shields

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As medical supply shortages continue, Boeing employees in Huntsville are stepping up to 3D print face shields to make sure medical professionals have what they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company delivered its first round of 2,300 reusable shields Friday.

A spokesperson for the company said state of the art additive manufacturing machines are being used to 3D print a frame with an adjustable headband, allowing a plastic shield to be snapped into the frame.

The reusable face shields were accepted by the Department of Health and Human Services and will be delivered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for distribution.