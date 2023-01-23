HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Boeing, a global aerospace company, celebrated the completion of a new electronics center with a ribbon cutting and granted a local organization $150,000 to empower female high school students.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of an expansion of Boeing’s Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence was held Monday morning. The expansion is 9,000-square-foot.

The center produces essential hardware “that connects the smallest compartments in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security systems.”

Boeing also presented a $150,000 grant to a AUM Charitable Foundation’s Pathway 2 Success program which works to help local low-income, female high school students develop workforce skills and gives them resources to help set them up for success.

The company says this grant will give the students a laptop, personal mentor, individualized ACT tutoring, job shadowing experiences and life skill classes. Each student will have the opportunity to receive a $2,000 scholarship.