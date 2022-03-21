HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police confirmed a body was found early Monday morning in downtown Huntsville.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the body is a male, who has been identified. Berryhill says they will wait to release the name until next of kin has been notified.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time, Berryhill says. An autopsy will be performed later this week according to the coroner.

A spokesperson with the department says a call came in shortly before 7 a.m., and officers responded to the intersection of Madison Street Southeast and Williams Avenue Southeast.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says investigators will conduct a death investigation, and no further details can be made available this early.

This is a developing story.