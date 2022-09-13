HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville driver saw something he didn’t expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.

“It was not aggressive, it just stared at me,” said Shawn Green, the man who saw the bobcat. He said he was on the way to pick up his children from school when he spotted the bobcat.

Green said the cat was spotted near an apartment complex on Plummer Road, but he did not specify which one.





(Photos: Shawn Green)

“I normally go for a walk every morning here in my apartment complex, and it’s [weird] to just spot a bobcat in my area,” Green explained. “I knew it was a cat, but I took a second look at it, because it was… larger than a normal one.”

“The cat was just bouncing across the street,” Green said. “I’m not walking out here [ever] again.”

Bobcats are relatively common creatures in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADNCR). They are mainly nocturnal and are usually seen heavily wooded areas, swamps, rocky outcrops, and canyons.

Learn more about bobcats and other Alabama animals at outdooralabama.com.