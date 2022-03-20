HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Sunshine and warm temperatures usually bring boaters to the marina, but the cost of fuel may keep some from returning to the water.

“It’s kicking everyone in the rear on their recreational time,” said boat owner Gilbert Gatlin.

On the weekends, visitors to Ditto’s Landing can expect to see fishermen lining the banks and casting their lines off the docks.

Gatlin said he has noticed higher numbers of people fishing from land in the past few weeks because it is a cheaper alternative to cranking up their boats.

According to the Fisheries Economics Data Program, marina gas prices are on average one dollar more expensive than the prices found at normal gas stations. Constructing and maintaining a fuel pump on a floating dock is expensive.

Saturday’s gas rate at Ditto’s Landing was $5.49.

Gatlin said boaters feel the impact of gas prices when they fill up at the pump, but the effect is beginning to reach further.

“Gas prices aren’t just impacting the people with boat directly, but also the companies that make their living off of selling parts to the people that own the boats,” said Gatlin.

As temperatures warm up, many boating-related industries usually see business pick up, but this season, high prices may keep some of their regular customers off the water.