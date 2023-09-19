For real life?! Bluey’s Dad, Bandit Heeler himself is coming to Huntsville. (Adobe Stock Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – “Wackadoo!” Bluey’s Mum, Chilli Heeler will be joining dad Bandit in the Rocket City for real life!!

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo continued its guest announcements with the voice of a cartoon dog from Down Under, Melanie Zanetti.

Melanie Zanetti voices the caring field hockey-playing mother Chilli in Bluey. The Emmy award-winning, Australian children’s show features the adventures of the Heeler family, with dad Bandit, and sisters Bluey and Bingo.

George Takei was the first announcement of next year’s convention. Organizers say a Disney Princess and Superman are also expected to attend.

The event is set to happen April 12-14, 2024, at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change. We hope that Bluey’s Mum and Dad can both make the long and “trifficult” trip from Australia!