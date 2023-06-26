HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Emmy award-winning, Australian children’s show that has become a worldwide phenomenon is coming to Huntsville on a larger-than-life scale with “Bluey’s Big Play”!

The play, based on the popular kid’s show “Bluey”, features the Heeler family, which is made up of dad Bandit, mom Chilli and sisters Bluey and Bingo.

The family of blue heelers loves to play games, but they usually end in a life lesson. In “Bluey’s Big Play,” the sisters attempt to keep their dad off his phone, while Chilli teaches Bluey what it means to be a good big sister to Bingo.

Bluey’s Big Play Opening Night Review (courtesy Darren Thomas)

The show has traveled all over the United States and the continent of Australia. Additional dates and states have been added, as well as European and Canadian shows.

You can catch “Bluey’s Big Play” at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on August 22-23. Both shows will begin at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the box office or online through TicketMaster.