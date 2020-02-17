Blue Origin cuts the ribbon on Huntsville facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials from aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin cut the ribbon on their new facility Monday morning.

Company officials said the 350,000-square-foot facility is a $200 million capital investment.

Blue Origin will build and test their engines in Huntsville, as well as prepare them for flight. The BE-4 booster and BE-3 upper stage engines will be built at the Huntsville plant. The company also is refurbishing a test stand at Marshall Space Flight Center. Test Stand 4670 is where the Saturn V’s F-1 engines were tested during the Apollo program.

“We;re taking those first steps so that access to space becomes routine, it becomes affordable,” said Blue Origin Senior Vice President John Vilja.

Blue Origin says they are going to hire around 200 employees by the end of 2021. Open positions are available on the company’s website.