HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Monday started the second day of testimony in Warren Hardy’s murder trial, the prosecution has several witnesses to call but hopes to have the case wrapped up by the afternoon.

In 2016, Hardy was charged with killing a 72-year-old NASA retiree during what police call a crime spree. Authorities say he killed Kathleen Lundy after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and stepfather.

Court was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. but was delayed slightly for some unknown reason.