HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Opening statements and testimony began in the murder trial for a Huntsville man accused of kidnapping two people and the killing of a 72-year-old woman following a carjacking.

12 jurors and four alternates were chosen Thursday evening from an original pool of 80 candidates. The jury is made up of seven men and nine women.

Huntsville Police say in 2016 Warren Hardy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and stepfather from her apartment and forced them to drive to a home on Morland Pointe where the ex-girlfriend was at the time. Police said Hardy then forced his ex-girlfriend into the car at gunpoint but before he could get back into the car the stepfather drove away.

Hardy then began walking down the street and encountered Kathleen Lundy leaving her home, he demanded her car keys and shot her before driving away in her car, according to Huntsville Police.

State’s attorney Emily Caroll provided the opening statement for the district attorney’s office. She said Hardy ran towards the Lundy home and demanded car keys and after grabbing Kathleen, her husband handed the keys to him.

Caroll said even after getting the keys Hardy still pulled the trigger.

Defense attorney Larry Marsili said in this case certain things are not in dispute but some things are. As part of his opening statement, he asked that the jury listen very closely because this is a case where the details are going to matter. Marsili continued by saying that there will be some things in this trial that line up perfectly and there will be some that don’t add up at all.

Marsili also asked that the jurors approach the case with an open mind and common sense. He added if they did that then they will come to the conclusion that the state has failed to reach its burden of proof on these very serious charges.

The state’s first witness on the stand was Kathleen’s husband, Rusty Lundy. Rusty said he had been sitting in the living with his five-year-old granddaughter watching cartoons while Kathleen was preparing food to take to a neighborhood gathering.

Rusty said he went to open the door for his wife and saw a man coming up the driveway demanding keys to a car. He said the man then grabbed Kathleen around the neck and pulled her.

Rusty testified that is when he handed over the keys Hardy shot his wife and pushed her into the house. That is when Rusty called 911 and the recording from that call was played in court.

During the defense’s questioning of Rusty, he said that he didn’t see a gun in Hardy’s hands at first but after Rusty asked Hardy what he needed then he saw it. Rusty continued saying that Hardy was angry, pointing the gun and swearing.

Rusty said his wife was just five feet tall and scared to death, that Hardy was huge at the time of the incident. He also said he did not see Hardy pull the trigger.

Before Rusty was excused from the stand, Madison County Chief Deputy DA Tim Gann showed him and the jury several photos of the house, foyer, and living room area.

After a short break, Hardy’s former girlfriend Jessica Holtcamp was called to the stand.

You can follow the case in the blog below. App users can access the blog here.