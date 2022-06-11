HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Get ready to work up an appetite, Black Restaurant Week returns to the Huntsville-Madison County area June 9-20.

But there’s a lot more to the local food scene that organizers want the public to know about.

“From food trucks to caterers to restaurants to lounges, all the way from West (Indies) food, Jamaican food, soul food, hot dogs, fried fish. Whatever you want to find, Black Restaurant Week has to offer,” founder James Swan told News 19.

That includes more than 100 local businesses featured in its sixth year. One is Vujee Vegan, located on Meridian Street next to Alabama A&M now in its second year. The idea for it came to owner Nikia Lightfoot after surviving breast cancer.

“The goal is to introduce a new way of eating,” Lightfoot said. “Not just to encourage people to go to 100% plant-based, but it’s a way to show others that there are other ways to eat healthy, and the flavors are still there.”

There are many immigrant-owned restaurants taking part as well such as Island Jerk on Sparkman Avenue.

“People have been back to Jamaica and come back here and they still told me, ‘Oh, your food is so good, I love it. Especially the curry chicken,’” Island Jerk chef Rema Echols said. “I like to share my talent with people so they can understand what our country is all about.” ‘

“As Huntsville, Alabama is growing and becoming larger, it’s important that we maintain these small businesses, and we support these businesses as well,” Swan said. “Especially during inflation.”

Swan adds that each participating business will also run promotions for Black Restaurant Week for customers who enter and ask.