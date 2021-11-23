Black Friday shopping trends are changing the landscape

Thanksgiving is just two days away, and then the Black Friday shopping frenzy will start.

Or does it? Retailers in Huntsville say that Black Friday deals started as early as last week. Why?

“Families were all together and college kids were able to come home for the week and then students are out of school. So, for a lot of families in the area, at least one family member is sometimes able to take off the whole week. So, you see those Black Friday deals that already started a week and a half ago,” says Molly Bell General Manager of the Parkway Place Mall.

In fact, retailers have been releasing their Black Friday deals much earlier to try and beat the competition. Most retailers release their deals at the beginning of November to avoid the holiday rush.

“That’s also very nice for our retailers. They can staff more appropriately for nine days versus just one day of intense traffic and you really get to spread it out.”

Bell says, don’t forget, those special Black Friday deals do exist. So, take advantage of the trend and shop early.

“According to the National Retail Federation, shopping trends this year are projected to raise between 8.5 and 10.5 percent on sales compared to last year. Which is really impressive.”

Of course Bell says, the best game plan is having an idea to know what you want, then walk into the store, touch it, feel it and buy it.