HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A brewery that has had great success in Birmingham is tapping on Huntsville for its next location.

Back Forty Beer Co., which is well-known in the craft beer community for it’s “Truck Stop Honey”, “Peanut Butter Porter” and other brews, has selected a location at the corner of Leeman Ferry Road & Airport Road in Huntsville.

Owner & CEO of Back Forty Birmingham, Douglas Brown told News 19 that they were originally considering a Huntsville location prior to the current Birmingham location. At the time, Birmingham seemed like the better spot.

Now, “it was only natural to come back to Huntsville to start our second location,” he said.

Beer will obviously be a big part of the operation, but Brown said they are also well-known for their food.

“We want our people to create like artists,” he said. “It’s elevated pub food, but it’s going to be amazing.”

The brewery has a very large indoor taproom with dozens of tables and lots of bar seating. However, Brown said they also have plans to utilize the outdoor space.

Huntsville does have a large craft beer community, but sadly, several other breweries like Salty Nut and Fractal Brewing Project, also on Leeman Ferry Road, closed up shop earlier this year.

Brown said he doesn’t foresee Back Forty running into the same issues as other breweries.

“We’re more about the on-premises experience,” he said.

Another highlight of the new brewery is a large-scale mural that is being painted on the side.

Mural artist Shane Boteler of Mammoth Murals in Birmingham has spent the past three weeks working on the spray-painted Rocket City-inspired mural.

“As far as the process has been going, it’s been going pretty great,” he said.

Boteler said he’s already had several people stop by while he’s been painting to check it out. He said he loves the community interaction.

“You know how the people perceive it and interact with it is always cool,” he said. “Larger scale work, people seem to enjoy it more.”

Brown told News 19 that he hopes to have the new location open by mid-to-late December of this year.