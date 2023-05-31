HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The case against a Huntsville man charged with capital murder is one step closer to a jury trial after court records say a Madison County grand jury has chosen to indict him.

J.L. Banks, Jr. was arrested on May 10, 2021, in connection to a shooting at the Burgundy Square Apartments that left 36-year-old Stephon Hussey dead from a gunshot wound.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said at the time that they believed the incident to be domestic-related.

In the indictment that was returned on May 19, 2023, Banks is said to have “knowingly and unlawfully entered or remained, or attempted to enter or remain, unlawfully in the dwelling of [a woman], with the intent to commit the crime of assault…and while effecting entry or while in the dwelling or in immediate flight there from, [Banks] or another participant in the crime, caused physical injury to [Hussey] who was not a participant in the crime.”

A status call hearing has been set for October 26 at the Madison County Courthouse.