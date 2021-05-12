Bill Penney Auto Group opens new collision center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Bill Penney Auto Group opened a new collision center Wednesday that the auto seller said will be certified for repairs on all makes and models of vehicles.

Bill Penney Collision, Dent & Glass opened its 72,000-square-foot facility Wednesday at 1030 Monrovia Road in Huntsville. The center employs 40 people and has five paint booths and state-of-the-art nitrogen welders. The business also has 24-hour towing service, a large waiting area, Wi-Fi service and an online estimating system for customers.

Bill Penney sells Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands. The collision center will be certified and able to repair all makes an models.

Billy Penney Collision, Dent & Glass will be open weekdays from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.