HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you find yourself relating to the words of Ernie from Sesame Street, “Rubber duckie, I’d like a whole pond of; Rubber duckie, I’m awfully fond of you,” then you’ll be a lucky duck if you visit Big Spring Park.

A group of large yellow rubber ducks has invaded the Big Spring Park pond to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the annual Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Huntsville and the Year of Alabama Birding. The event has been dubbed a “Official Healthy Huntsville” activity.

The scavenger hunt, hosted and maintained by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Huntsville, allows participants to explore Huntsville while searching for 15 ducks in an effort to claim a prize. It’s a permanent hunt, meaning it goes year round.

The event began in 2013, and at the time it consisted of 2.5 miles of walking trail where people would try to find 12 ducks. In the 10 years since, the hunt has expanded, adding 3 ducks and another half mile of walking trail.

An online version of the clue card is available to provide clues and allows you to check in each time you find a duck. For those who want an alternative non-digital copy of the clues, you can pick up a printed clue card at the Visitors Center located at 500 Church Street NW, Suite One, Huntsville, AL 35801.

If you collect all 15 ducks, you can collect your prize at the downtown Visitors Center as well.