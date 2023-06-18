HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Juneteenth community celebration brought hundreds from the North Alabama community together to commemorate the freedoms African Americans obtained over 150 years ago.

Highlights of the event included live performances, special guests, and a firework show to recognize the emancipation of slavery.

Amazon took part in the event and distributed one thousand free meal kits for families.

The company also gifted a $20,000 check to Manna House, and awards were given to three local individuals who over the years have provided their services to the city of Huntsville.

Julius Scruggs was one of the people awarded for his service. He says the Juneteenth celebration is necessary to highlight how African Americans are an important part of the country’s background.

“Black history is a part of American history and without black history, American history wouldn’t be as rich as it is. All of us need to come together to celebrate,” Scruggs told News 19.

Huntsville resident Carl Sanders was proud to see the Rocket City recognizing the Holiday.

“It’s a good feeling to be out here you know very good feeling there’s no ruckus no violence or nothing like that you know everybody is enjoying themselves I’m so glad Huntsville is finally beginning to recognize this,” Sanders said.

The Juneteenth celebration was the first time ever that Big Spring Park held an event that observed the holiday.