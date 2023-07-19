HUNTSVILLE, AL (WHNT) — Big Spring Park East will host its first ever “Light Up the Night” on Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event is part of the Huntsville Parks & Recreation month. Parks & Recreation month is designed to allow the public to observe and recognize the role that the parks play in bringing the community.

This free event will continue, rain-or-shine, and is open to everyone in the community! Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett said kids of all ages, even adults who are youngsters at heart, are welcome at “Light Up the Night” with music, lights, dancing and more.

“From glow sticks to black lights, Big Spring Park East will be awash in color,” Gossett said. “Huntsville has so many great parks, and ‘Light Up the Night’ is a great way to celebrate one of our favorites during Parks & Recreation Month.”

Those in attendance are invited to color the park with chalk art while enjoying music, games and a glow foam party. Once it gets dark, black lights will then illuminate the chalk art and gaming area.

Glow sticks and chalk will be provided to those who want to attend and the Huntsville Parks & Recreation is giving away lighted beach balls to the first 100 kids.

Concessions will also be available for purchase at Downtown Huntsville Inc.’s Food Truck Rally, taking place adjacent to the park on Church Street.

Visit Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page for more information on this and other Parks & Recreation Month events.