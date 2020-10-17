Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish opening second Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A restaurant is expanding in Huntsville and will be hosting an all-day celebration Saturday.

The second Huntsville location of Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish opens Saturday, with the grand opening celebration running from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at 4925 University Drive.

The restaurant, known for its southern-inspired fried chicken and Original Shrimp Burger, will raffle off multiple 50-inch HDTVs as part of a giveaway, with the first 50 customers receiving free chicken for a year, along with a rotation of local musicians all day long.

Indoor and outdoor dining will be offered at the new restaurant, with a stage (featuring live entertainment year-round), full bar, and adult milkshakes available.

