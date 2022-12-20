HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Huntsville’s beloved Korean fusion restaurants announced it will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

According to recent social media posts, Big Oh’s will no longer serve some of the best food you can find in downtown Huntsville after December 30, 2022.

The restaurant’s owner, Yeon Arnold, cited a lack of staffing after the pandemic as the reason for shutting down – an issue currently affecting the food industry as a whole.

Big Oh’s has been in business since January 8, 2016, after opening its doors on Northside Square. Since then, Arnold has brought bold Korean flavors to Huntsville residents and many more.

Her menu included the classics (think ramen and bulgogi), but also encouraged you to let your tastebuds venture with dishes like Yeon’s Quesadilla and the Bulgogi & Kimchi Burrito.

They plan to be open for limited hours through December 30 on the following schedule:

Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Dec. 23 – 27: CLOSED

Dec. 28 – Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Big Oh’s is located at 121 North Side Square in Huntsville.