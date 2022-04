HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run wreck Friday night.

Huntsville Police said officers responded to the wreck on Swancott Road near Rockhouse Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The wreck involved a vehicle, which left the scene, and a bicyclist, who sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the vehicle that left the crash should call HPD at (256) 722-7100.