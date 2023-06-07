HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm one person is in critical condition after being hit by what police describe as a commercial vehicle.

HEMSI officials confirmed with News 19 that emergency crews took a man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services after he was hit by a large truck while riding a bicycle.

The crash happened near Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department’s Sydney Martin, they are investigating the crash. She added that officers are working to locate the commercial vehicle.

“It’s unclear if the driver realizes they were involved in a wreck,” Martin explained.

This is a developing story.