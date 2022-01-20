‘Betty White Challenge’ raises $5,000 for Huntsville Animal Services

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When Hollywood legend Betty White passed away, the Betty White Challenge was born. It encouraged fans to donate to a local animal shelter in honor of Betty’s life.

The Huntsville Animal Services Foundation received more than $5,000 in donations recently from the challenge. News 19 spoke with HAS when they began the call for donations after her death. A post on the HAS Facebook page on January 17, which would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, generated thousands in donations.

“We certainly thank all those who donated as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge,” Dr. Karen Sheppard, director of HAS said in a statement. “White’s legacy of helping animals will live on for generations to come. We are happy to help further her mission here at Huntsville Animal Services.”

If you’d still like to donate to the Huntsville Animal Services Foundation, visit the website here.